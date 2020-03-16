Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Trump Card’ Due Out This August in Time for GOP Convention

Dinesh D’Souza’s next documentary “Trump Card,” a paean to the current president and attack on his Democratic opponents, is due to open in theaters on August 7, just two weeks ahead of the Republican National Convention.

In a statement, the conservative filmmaker will focus on what he said is the “corruption and gangsterization” of socialism in the Democratic party as embodied by the two remaining presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.

Here’s the full synopsis:

Written and directed by acclaimed film maker, scholar, and New York Times best selling author Dinesh D’Souza, Trump Card is an expose of the socialism, corruption and gangsterization that now define the Democratic Party.  Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why it’s evil, and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.

The film will be released wide by Cloudburst Entertainment, and producers will be announced later.

D’Souza’s previous film “Death of a Nation,” which examined fascism and compared President Trump to Abraham Lincoln, made $5.8 million domestically on a $6 million budget.

His other films have targeted President Obama and Hillary Clinton, including “2016: Obama’s America” and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

In 2018, D’Souza was issued a pardon by President Trump after he plead guilty to a felony charge of making an illegal campaign contribution to a 2012 U.S. Senate campaign.

