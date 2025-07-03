Diogo Jota, the Liverpool football/soccer star who was best known for his time with the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Atlético de Madrid, was killed in a car accident with his brother André Silva. He was 28.

Several notable sports figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were quick to mourn their loss on Thursday.

“Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “To your family, to your wife, your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James also shared his condolences.

“My prayers go out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA [You’ll Never Walk Alone] JOTA!!” the Lakers star wrote.

Jota’s former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he’s heartbroken: “Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts, and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends, and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace – Love.”

Per the Associated Press, the bodies of Jota and Silva, 25, were found near the northwestern city of Zamora. The elder brother’s death comes just weeks after he married Rute Cardoso after he closed out his season with Liverpool.

Forensic analysts are now examining their bodies. Per The AP, an investigation has been launched to uncover the cause of the accident. Right now, police state that the brothers were alone, there were no other vehicles involved and there’s no details about who was driving at the time. The pair was driving on a highway near the Portuguese border, and authorities believe the men tried to get hold of their car after a possible blown out tire.

Several others have also spoken out to pay tribute to Jota, including Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

“There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now,” they said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi posted a black-and-white image of Jota with the caption “QEPD,” the Spanish abbreviation of RIP.

Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning.

Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids 💔 pic.twitter.com/BSYBL5yVre — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2025