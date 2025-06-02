John Brenkus, Co-Creator and Host of ‘Sport Science,’ Dies at 54

The Base Productions and Brinx TV founder had been battling depression, his family shares

John Brenkus
John Brenkus hosts the Beyond Sport Global Awards (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

John Brenkus, the co-creator and host of the Emmy-winning “Sport Science,” died at the age of 54 on Saturday. Brenkus’ death came after a battle with depression.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” Brenkus’ X account posted on Monday. “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

More to come …

