John Brenkus, Co-Creator and Host of ‘Sport Science,’ Dies at 54

John Brenkus, the co-creator and host of the Emmy-winning “Sport Science,” died at the age of 54 on Saturday. Brenkus’ death came after a battle with depression.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” Brenkus’ X account posted on Monday. “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

