DGA Awards Set Key Dates and Venue for 75th Annual Ceremony

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) unveiled the key dates for their 75th annual DGA Awards on Thursday and that the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and television, commercial and documentary nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

DGA members will be able to vote online between Dec. 5 and Jan. 10 for theatrical feature film nominations; between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6 for television nominations in five categories; and between Jan. 11 and Feb. 17 for the theatrical feature film awards. All voting will continue to take place online. The complete schedule of key dates is included below.

Here is the complete DGA Awards schedule:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, Dec. 5

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

TELEVISION AWARDS

Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: Thursday, Sept. 8

Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Thursday, Sept. 8

Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: Monday, Oct. 17

Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Entry Form for Documentary available online: Thursday, Sept. 8

Deadline for submitting Documentary entries: Monday, Oct. 17

Announce Documentary Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

75th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS

Dinner Reservation Forms Available: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023



DGA Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel