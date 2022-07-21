We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

DGA Awards Set Key Dates and Venue for 75th Annual Ceremony

The Directors Guild announced Thursday that their annual awards will be held in February 2023

| July 21, 2022 @ 12:43 PM
Thomas Schlamme, DGA

DGA President Thomas Schlamme speaks onstage during the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DGA)

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) unveiled the key dates for their 75th annual DGA Awards on Thursday and that the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and television, commercial and documentary nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

DGA members will be able to vote online between Dec. 5 and Jan. 10 for theatrical feature film nominations; between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6 for television nominations in five categories; and between Jan. 11 and Feb. 17 for the theatrical feature film awards. All voting will continue to take place online. The complete schedule of key dates is included below. 

Critics Choice Awards to Return to the CW in January 2023
Also Read:
Critics Choice Awards to Return to the CW in January 2023

Here is the complete DGA Awards schedule:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD  
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, Dec. 5
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 
Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023   
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 
Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023 
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award:   Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 

TELEVISION AWARDS 
Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: Thursday, Sept. 8
Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022   
Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 
Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations:  Friday, Jan. 6, 2023        
Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD
Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Thursday, Sept. 8
Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: Monday, Oct. 17
Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 

2023 Grammy Awards Sets February Date, Returns to Los Angeles
Also Read:
2023 Grammy Awards Sets February Date, Returns to Los Angeles

DOCUMENTARY AWARD 
Entry Form for Documentary available online: Thursday, Sept. 8       
Deadline for submitting Documentary entries:   Monday, Oct. 17      
Announce Documentary Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 

75th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS 
Dinner Reservation Forms Available: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 

DGA Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel  

British Independent Film Awards Unveil Gender-Neutral Acting Prizes, Expand Categories
Also Read:
British Independent Film Awards Unveil Gender-Neutral Acting Prizes, Expand Categories

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP