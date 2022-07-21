DGA Awards Set Key Dates and Venue for 75th Annual Ceremony

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) unveiled the key dates for their 75th annual DGA Awards on Thursday and that the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and television, commercial and documentary nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
DGA members will be able to vote online between Dec. 5 and Jan. 10 for theatrical feature film nominations; between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6 for television nominations in five categories; and between Jan. 11 and Feb. 17 for the theatrical feature film awards. All voting will continue to take place online. The complete schedule of key dates is included below.
Here is the complete DGA Awards schedule:
THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, Dec. 5
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
TELEVISION AWARDS
Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: Thursday, Sept. 8
Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD
Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Thursday, Sept. 8
Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: Monday, Oct. 17
Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Entry Form for Documentary available online: Thursday, Sept. 8
Deadline for submitting Documentary entries: Monday, Oct. 17
Announce Documentary Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
75th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS
Dinner Reservation Forms Available: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
DGA Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel