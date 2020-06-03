All The Directors Who Would Work With John Boyega After His Impassioned Speech

“I don’t know if I’ll have a career after this,” “Star Wars” actor says in emotional plea for peaceful protests

| June 3, 2020 @ 6:30 PM
John Boyega Black Lives Matter

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in London on Wednesday, telling a crowd through tears that black lives “have always been important.” Boyega, who played Finn in the last three “Star Wars” movies, said near the end of his speech, “I don’t know if I’ll have a career after this,” but that he was speaking from his heart.

As the video started to go viral, Matthew A. Cheery, the Oscar-winning director of “Hair Love,” offered his support and tweeted, “I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well.”

Based on the myriad of creators who responded, Boyega’s career will be absolutely fine.

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele tweeted, “We got you, John.”

“The Lego Movie” director Chris Miller tweeted, “Yup”

Also Read: Watch John Boyega's Passionate Speech at Black Lives Matter London Rally: 'We Have Always Been Important' (Video)

“Girls Trip” writer Tracy Y. Oliver tweeted, “Yo @JohnBoyega just say the word. LUCKY and grateful to have you act in anything I’m working on.”

Lin Manuel Miranda tweeted, “Oh god I WISH, Ojalá! From Attack The Block to this day!”

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright tweeted, “Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today.”

“Birds of Prey” director Cathy Yan tweeted, “I would love to work w John Boyega.”

“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flannagan tweeted, “I would work with John Boyega anytime, and I’d consider myself lucky to do so.”

“Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde tweeted, “Absolutely. I would be honored to work with @JohnBoyega and can only hope to have the chance. We’ve got your back, John. Don’t hold back.”

“Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed tweeted, “Anytime at all. Keep going, @JohnBoyega.”

“Big Sick” co-writer Emily V Gordon tweeted, “It would be a dream to write a role for John Boyega. It was already, and nothing has changed that.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Rodney Rothman tweeted, “I have something great I would offer him today. Tell yer agents man.”

Lucasfilm put out a statement on their official Twitter feed and tweeted “We stand with and support you, @JohnBoyega.”

Watch Boyega’s full speech here.

Boyega last week gained attention and praise for shutting down trolls after he posted a tweet saying, “I really f–ing hate racists.” Boyega doubled down on his remarks in an Instagram Live video after that statement somehow proved offensive to some of his followers who said he shouldn’t comment on issues in the United States.

“Although I don’t live in the States, I’m black … So I’ll say it again: f– you racist white people. I said what I said,” Boyega said. “You lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled. I wasn’t raised by no weak people.”

Here are other writers and directors who would work with Boyega:

