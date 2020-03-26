USA released the first trailer for “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” on Thursday.

The second installment in the “Dirty John” true crime anthology series, “The Betty Broderick Story” stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater in what USA is calling an “epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of ‘America’s messiest divorces’ even before it ended in double homicide.”

Peet plays Betty Broderick, the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother who charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into a superstar of the San Diego legal community, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and disregard reality only isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created — and won’t stop poking, until it’s too late.

Season 2 of “Dirty John” is written by Alexandra Cunningham, who also executive produces along with Jessica Rhoades (“The Affair,” “Sharp Objects”), Season 1 star Connie Britton, Atlas Entertainment and Los Angeles Times Studios. Netflix co-produces and has first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

As previously announced, the series, which is produced by UCP, will move from Bravo to USA for Season 2.