Discovery Couldn’t Build a Scripted TV Business, So It Merged With (a Damn Good) One

by | May 17, 2021 @ 8:15 AM

Discovery’s nonfiction programming and WarnerMedia’s scripted stuff makes for “an explosive combination,” CEO David Zaslav says

A few years ago, nonfiction leader Discovery took a half-hearted shot at creating a scripted programming business. Beyond cable channel OWN’s own schedule, it didn’t really take. To try it again in 2021 would be, by CEO David Zaslav’s own admission, “very late” and at a “subscale” level.

He found an alternative to just being happy with his alternative-programming approach. And Zaslav, who just bought some of the best possible scripted programming for the low, low price of $43 billion, is salivating over the combination of Discovery’s unscripted assets and Warner Bros./HBO’s scripted programming.

