Disney has given fans a first glimpse into “Disenchanted,” the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2007 fairytale comedy starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden and Idina Menzel.

On Tuesday, the streamer dropped an image of Adams’ Giselle and Maya Rudolph, who according to Disney will play a “new adversary” to the princess of Andalasia.

Here’s your 🤩FIRST LOOK🤩 at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/HqJ4SAWOnj — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 17, 2022

The tweet also confirmed that the film will be released on Thanksgiving Day, a perfect occasion for families who loved the first film to curl up on the couch together for the sequel.

Picking up 15 years after “Enchanted” left off, the sequel will follow Giselle as she “moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family,” Disney said.

In addition to Adams, Dempsey, Marsden, and Menzel, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will be joining the cast. Adam Shankman (who directed 2007’s other musical hit, “Hairspray”) will be at the helm, with Barry Josephson, Amy Adams and Barry Sonnenfeld producing.

“Enchanted” is a humorous take on the concept of “Happily Ever After” with the story of Giselle, a kindhearted young woman who falls in love with Prince Edward (Marsden) and all of his clueless bravado. But his evil mother, Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) intervenes by pushing Giselle into a portal leading to a decidedly different neck of the woods: New York City. Giselle must figure out how to navigate the real world with the help of a jaded divorce lawyer (Dempsey), his daughter and the magical creatures that come scurrying through the portal to save her, or stop her from getting her true love’s kiss.

This is the first official still released from the film. In March of this year, fans got an unofficial glimpse into “Disenchanted” when Dempsey and Adams were photographed filming scenes in North London.