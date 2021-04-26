“Disenchanted,” the sequel to Disney’s 2007 fairy tale comedy “Enchanted” starring Amy Adams, has added three to its cast, including Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Amy Adams, James Marsden and Idina Menzel are returning to the sequel that’s being directed by Adam Shankman. The original “Enchanted” was the story of a cartoon princess (Adams) who finds herself transported into the real world and adapting as a fish out of water to life in New York City.

“Disenchanted” was first announced as part of Disney’s investor day last December and is being intended for Disney+. Barry Josephson, Amy Adams and Barry Sonnenfeld are producing. The film will go into production starting this spring.

It’s unclear what roles Rudolph, Brown and Mays will play in the new film.

The original film grossed $340 million worldwide and was nominated for three Oscars, all for Best Original Song for musical numbers by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Maya Rudolph has made frequent returns to “SNL” for her portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris, and she’ll next be seen in the Pixar animated film “Luca” and in the animated “Mitchell vs. the Machines” from Sony and Netflix.

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown recently starred on the series “Big Shot” and also appeared in the Disney+ live action remake of “Lady and the Tramp” and had a small role in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Jayma Mays is best known for her work in “Glee” and most recently was seen in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

