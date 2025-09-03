Dish to Raise Monthly Prices by $5 Beginning This Month

Dish Network is raising prices on several of its plans by $5 per month, effective Sept. 11.

“The price we pay to provide you with the programming you enjoy continues to increase well above the pace of inflation. We actively fight every day on your behalf to keep costs as low as possible,” the pay TV operator said in a notice to customers. “However, due to these rising costs, DISH is changing prices on select core programming, fees and surcharges, resulting in a $5 increase per month.”

Dish blamed the rising costs on large programmers who “continually force us to pay more for their channels or threaten to remove them from our customers.”

“We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible,” the company added.

The new pricing will be as follows:

Welcome Pack – $66.99 per month

Smart Pack – $70.99 per month

Flex Pack – $72.99 per month

Dish America – $87.99 per month

America’s Top 120 – $102.99 per month

America’s Top 120+- $107.99 per month

America’s Top 200 – $117.99 per month

America’s Top 250 – $127.99 per month

America’s Everything Pack – $152.99 per month

DishLATINO Básico – $71.99 per month

DishLATINO Clásico – $74.99 per month

DishLATINO Plus – $81.99 per month

DishLATINO Dos – $100.99 per month

DishLATINO Max – $112.99 per month

Local channels pricing remains unchanged at $14 per month. Echostar has a total of 7.11 million pay TV subscribers across Dish and Sling TV.