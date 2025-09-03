Dish to Raise Monthly Prices by $5 Beginning This Month

Dish Network is raising prices on several of its plans by $5 per month, effective Sept. 11.
“The price we pay to provide you with the programming you enjoy continues to increase well above the pace of inflation. We actively fight every day on your behalf to keep costs as low as possible,” the pay TV operator said in a notice to customers. “However, due to these rising costs, DISH is changing prices on select core programming, fees and surcharges, resulting in a $5 increase per month.”
Dish blamed the rising costs on large programmers who “continually force us to pay more for their channels or threaten to remove them from our customers.”
“We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible,” the company added.
The new pricing will be as follows:
- Welcome Pack – $66.99 per month
- Smart Pack – $70.99 per month
- Flex Pack – $72.99 per month
- Dish America – $87.99 per month
- America’s Top 120 – $102.99 per month
- America’s Top 120+- $107.99 per month
- America’s Top 200 – $117.99 per month
- America’s Top 250 – $127.99 per month
- America’s Everything Pack – $152.99 per month
- DishLATINO Básico – $71.99 per month
- DishLATINO Clásico – $74.99 per month
- DishLATINO Plus – $81.99 per month
- DishLATINO Dos – $100.99 per month
- DishLATINO Max – $112.99 per month
Local channels pricing remains unchanged at $14 per month. Echostar has a total of 7.11 million pay TV subscribers across Dish and Sling TV.