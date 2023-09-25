Dish to Raise Satellite TV Prices by $5 per Month

Dish customers will be charged an additional $5 for the company’s satellite television packages next month. Beginning Oct. 12, pricing will be as follows:

Welcome Pack: $54.99 (up from $49.99)

Smart Pack: $60.99 (up from $55.99

Flex Pack: $62.99 (up from $57.99)

DISH America: $77.99 (up from $72.99)

America’s Top 120: $92.99 (up from 87.99)

America’s Top 120+: $97.99 (up from 92.99)

America’s Top 200: $107.99 (up from $102.99)

America’s Top 250: $117.99 (up from $112.99)

America’s Everything Pack: $142.99 (up from $137.99)

DishLATINO Básico: $61.99 (up from $56.99)

DishLATINO Clásico: $64.99 (up from $59.99)

DishLATINO Plus: $71.99 (up from $66.99)

DishLATINO Dos: $90.99 (up from $85.99)

DishLATINO Max: $102.99 (up from $97.99)

Chinese Basic: $20

International Basic: $20

Dish customers who are currently enrolled in a price lock or the preferred customer offer will not see programming pricing change until the offer expires.

Meanwhile, customers who subscribed to the Welcome Pack prior to Jan. 15, 2019, will be charged $50.99 per month. Package prices do not include $12 per month for local channels, except for the Welcome Pack and DishLATINO Básico.

Additionally, late fees are increasing from $10 to $12 in all states except for Arizona, Maine and Virginia.

According to a notice posted on the company’s website, the price increase is due to rising programming costs.

“The price that we pay for programming continues to rise. In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers,” Dish said. “We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this.”

The company is currently in a carriage dispute with Hearst, which has resulted in the loss of 37 channels across 27 markets, including local network affiliates.

Dish Networks reported a total of 8.9 million pay-TV subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2023, including 6.9 million Dish TV subscribers and 2 million Sling TV subscribers.

Shares of Dish, which have fallen 56.4% year to date, are down 2% during Monday’s trading session.