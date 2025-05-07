Disney Plans to Open New Theme Park in Abu Dhabi

Disney is set to open a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi in partnership with immersive destinations and experiences creator Miral.

The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, connecting travelers from the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. It will be fully developed, built and operated by Miral, with Disney and its Imagineers leading creative design and operational oversight.

“This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement. “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before. Ultimately, it will be a celebration of what’s possible when creativity and progress come together.”

Disney will license its IP for the theme park and resort and provide certain development and management services to the project. While it will not provide capital for the project, it will earn royalties based on its revenues, as well as service fees. Development is subject to finalizing additional agreements among the parties.

Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” Disney CEO Bob Iger added. “As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

The United Arab Emirates is located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world’s population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. It is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year.

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” Miral chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said in a statement. “The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world.”

“Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a historic milestone in our journey to further advance the island’s position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure,” Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi added. “Together, we are creating a place of boundless innovation, where the vision of our leadership continues to inspire the world.”

Disney’s experiences segment, which includes its theme parks, hotels, Disney Cruise Line and consumer products, grew revenue 6% to $8.9 billion and operating income 9% to $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Domestic parks and experiences revenue grew 9% to $6.5 billion, while operating income grew 13% to $1.8 billion. The results in its domestic business was reflected higher volumes in passenger cruise days reflecting the launch of the Disney Treasure, theme park attendance and guest spending, occupied room nights and Disney Vacation Club sales and increased costs due to DCL’s fleet expansion and inflation.

International revenue fell 5% to $1.4 billion, while operating income fell 13% to $225 million. The results in its international business reflected lower theme park attendance and increased costs at Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Shares of Disney climbed over 7% in pre-market trading Wednesday.