Bob Iger Salary Surpasses $31 Million as Proxy Battle Sees Board Reject Nelson Peltz Nominees

The board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote for 12 other named nominees at the 2024 annual meeting

Cannes 2023 Dial of Destiny Bob Iger
Bob Iger at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (Credit: Getty Images)

Since returning to the helm at Disney in November 2022, CEO Bob Iger has already pocketed substantial compensation, receiving roughly $31.6 million in earnings during most of the entertainment giant’s fiscal year that ended in September, according to an SEC filing.

Additionally, the Walt Disney Company board of directors sent out 12 nominee recommendations ahead of their upcoming annual meeting of shareholders election, the company announced Tuesday, in turn formally rejecting Nelson Peltz’s bid to join the company’s board.

Instead, they unanimously recommended that shareholders vote for Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Amy L. Chang, D. Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn N. Everson, Michael B.G. Froman, James P. Gorman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin R. McDonald, Mark G. Parker and Derica W. Rice.

"Wish"
Read Next
'Wish' Filmmakers Say Disney's 100th Anniversary Film Is Meant to 'Embrace Our Legacy'

The people suggested are highly vetted with years of expertise. Mark G. Parker serves as chairman of the Disney Board, as well as executive chairman of Nike, Inc. and was its former chairman, president and CEO. Mary T. Barra is chair and CEO of General Motors, while Safra A. Catz is CEO of Oracle Corp., as well as its former president. Amy L. Chang is a former senior executive at Cisco Systems, Inc. and Google and a current director of Procter & Gamble Co.

And that’s to say nothing of Iger himself, who currently serves as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

“The nominees reflect Disney’s ongoing commitment to a strong Board focused on the longterm performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives, the succession planning process and increasing shareholder value,” the statement from the board read.

Read Next
The Disney-Nelson Peltz Proxy Battle, Explained

The move comes a month after Trian Fund Management, which owns $3 billion in Disney stock, submitted notice of its intention to nominate founding partner Peltz and former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo as independent directors on Disney’s board.

In the notice of recommendations, the board said they did not endorse Peltz and Rasulo’s nominations and recommend shareholders do not vote for the Trian Group nominees. In that same statement, they mentioned the November hiring of James P. Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former group chief executive of Sky, as new members.

Iger’s compensation from Disney comprised significant stock awards and cash bonuses totaling over $28 million, including $16.1 million in stock grants and another $10 million in stock options. He also collected $2.1 million in performance-based cash incentives. Iger’s base pay stood at $865,000 for the partial year since resuming leadership of the media conglomerate.

nelson-peltz-james-rasulo
Read Next
Trian Nominates Nelson Peltz, Jay Rasulo for Disney Board Seats

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.