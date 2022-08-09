Disney Branded Television Promotes Leah Buono to VP of Casting

Disney Branded Television — which is behind original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels — has promoted Leah Buono to vice president of casting, senior vice president of casting and talent relations Brenda Kelly-Grant, to whom she reports, announced today.

As a senior member of the casting team, Buono will oversee live-action pilots, series, original movies and unscripted titles under the Disney Branded Television banner for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

“Leah is an accomplished casting executive whose extraordinary eye for talent has launched the careers of some of today’s most notable performers,” Kelly-Grant said in a statement. “Her passion for actors of all levels, combined with her creativity, leadership and strong relationships with talent, agents and managers, has contributed to the success of multiple key franchises throughout her tenure. And all of us at Disney Branded Television are so thrilled for her well-deserved promotion.”

Buono joined Disney as director of casting at Disney Channels Worldwide in 2009 and was promoted to executive director three years thereafter. Her responsibilities included overseeing casting for properties like “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” as well as the “Descendants” and “Zombies” trilogies. She is currently managing the casting process on various distinguished upcoming projects, including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “American Born Chinese,” “National Treasure: Edge of History,” “The Santa Clauses” and “The Muppets Mayhem.”

The casting executive is a Michigan State University alumna with a degree in journalism and film studies, and she was recently featured in an episode of the “One Day at Disney” shorts series streaming on Disney+.