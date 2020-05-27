Disney Names Carlos Gomez as New Treasurer

The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday named Carlos A. Gomez as the company’s new treasurer to take over from Jonathan Headley, who announced his retirement in February after 24 years.

The announcement was made by Disney chief financial officer Christine McCarthy.

“Carlos is an exceptionally talented and versatile finance executive and a 22-year Disney veteran. His leadership skills, breadth of experience, intellectual curiosity, and financial and strategic acumen make him the perfect choice as the Company’s next Treasurer,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Carlos also has benefited from working closely with Jon and members of his team, gaining valuable insight into their operations. While we’re all happy for Jon as he celebrates his retirement and will miss him as a colleague, he leaves behind an impressive legacy which includes an outstanding treasury organization and a strong roster of talent that he’s developed over the years, of which Carlos is a tremendous example.”

Also Read: Disney Names Josh D'Amaro as Bob Chapek's Successor in Theme Park Division

In his new role, Gomez will be responsible for management and oversight of the Disney’s global treasury organization, which includes corporate finance, liquidity management, capital markets and banking activities, interest rate and foreign currency risk management, enterprise project and structured finance, pension and investments, enterprise consumer payments, and global cash management and treasury operations.

He will also oversee the management of the company’s relationships with banking partners and credit rating agencies.

“I am incredibly grateful to Christine for the opportunity to lead what is unquestionably a best-in-class Treasury organization. I’ve worked with Jon for almost twenty years, and it is an honor to succeed him in leading such a talented and experienced group of treasury professionals,” Gomez said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in this new role to build on the foundation established by my predecessors to ensure the Company has the access to capital necessary to execute on its strategic priorities, and to help guide the team through this unprecedented time.”

Gomez rejoined Disney in 2002 after taking time to do a stint as an associate in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs & Co. He first joined the company in 1995 as an analyst in the financial risk management group.

Also Read: Disney Streaming Boss Kevin Mayer to Become TikTok CEO

He most recently served as vice president of investor relations at Disney, a position he held since 2011. In that role, he managed the company’s relationships with research analysts and institutional investors and led the shareholder services team. Gomez also formulated investor and financial communication strategy for key business initiatives, quarterly earnings releases, and mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV entertainment assets.

Gomez has also served as director of corporate finance from 2006 to 2011 and was responsible for managing Disney’s day-to-day global capital markets activities, negotiating corporate credit facilities and managing relationships with lenders. He also led the analyses of capital structure and balance sheet implications of mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Pixar and Marvel.