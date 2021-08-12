Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says ‘Shang-Chi’ Won’t Go to Disney+ Premier Access

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday that his studio is committed to releasing the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with 45 days of theatrical exclusivity despite the surge in COVID-19 infections threatening the global box office.



Chapek explained that while the studio made the decision to put the next MCU film in theaters only rather than a hybrid release on Disney+ when infection rates were much lower, they feel that the film will provide the studio with an opportunity to test both the film’s box office and streaming performance under a theatrical window that is shorter than the 90-day period that Hollywood operated under prior to the pandemic.



“On ‘Shang-Chi,’ we think it’s going to be an interesting experiment,” Chapek said. “The prospect of taking a Marvel title to [Disney+] after just 45 days would be an interesting data point.”



The theatrical commitment comes as COVID-19 infection rates have surged around the world, forcing theater closures in Australia and Southeast Asia and depressing audience turnout in countries like France and Italy where proof of vaccination is required to enter cinemas. In the U.S., it is believed that increased infections played a factor in the lower-than-expected opening weekend of “Suicide Squad,” which launched to $26.2 million as it also was released on HBO Max.



So far, four Disney films have been given a release via Premier Access: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cruella,” “Jungle Cruise” and fellow Marvel film “Black Widow.” The studio has not disclosed the full paid streaming grosses for its hybrid films but has revealed that “Black Widow” grossed $60 million and “Jungle Cruise” grossed $30 million from global Disney+ sales in its opening weekend.



Disney keeps 80% of the revenue from “Premier Access” sales as opposed to the 50/50 split with theaters, though Disney in recent years has been able to negotiate a larger cut for its biggest films. The hybrid release has led to backlash from theaters, with NATO writing in a statement that the film’s box office and overall profit potential was damaged by its home availability.

