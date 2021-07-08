‘Encanto’ Trailer Introduces a World Where Everyone Has Special Powers – Except One (Video)

The first trailer for Disney’s next animated feature film, “Encanto,” introduces viewers to a world that is bright, colorful, and downright special.

In Casa Madrigal, everything and everyone is “exceptional, fantastical, and magical.” The town itself looks like it may be a character, with stairs and floors coming alive. In this town, each person has a special “gift.” For some it’s shapeshifting, for others its control over animals and nature, but for Mirabel it’s apparently nothing. (Though she’s a decidedly average accordion player). Evidently, she’s the only kid in Madrigal without a gift, and for that, her fellow residents pity her.

One even gives her a massive gift basket, which he calls the “Not Special Special.” It’s a little awkward, but Mirabel doesn’t seem too bothered by her lack of supernatural ability. “Gift or no gift, I am just as special as the rest of my family,” she tells the kids around her.

Mirabel is voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In The Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz said in a statement. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much.

Disney’s “Encanto” is set in Columbia, and will feature new original songs from “Moana” alum Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will be directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith as co-director and writer. The film is set for release on November 24.

You can watch the full trailer for “Encanto” here and above.