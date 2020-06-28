‘Hamilton': Disney+ Unveils Final Teaser for Filmed Version (Video)

Disney+ has released the final teaser for the filmed version of “Hamilton,” which will be released on streaming July 3.

Starring the original cast led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Hamilton” film was shot in June 2016 during the Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical’s original Broadway run under the direction of Thomas Kail. The cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ross and Philippa Soo.

Disney bought the distribution rights to “Hamilton” for $75 million this past February, originally intending to release the film in October 2021. Following the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney removed the film from its theatrical slate and announced its release for Disney+ on Fourth of July weekend. A film adaptation of Miranda’s other Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” by director Jon M. Chu was set for release by Warner Bros. this month but was moved to next summer due to the pandemic.

