Disney+, ITVX to Share Content Under New Partnership

Disney and ITV are teaming up on a new, first-of-its-kind deal that will see the two companies promote each other’s programming on Disney+ and ITVX starting July 16.

The promotion, billed as a “Taste of ITVX,” will allow Disney+ users in the U.K. to stream ITV scripted and unscripted content including “Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “A Spy Among Friends,” “Endeavour,” “Vera,” “Price of Perfection,” “The 1% Club,” selected seasons of “Love Island” and the first season of “Karen Pirie” at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, a “Taste of Disney+” will offer ITVX viewers a rotating rail of shows and movies that will be updated regularly at no extra cost and ad-free on ITVX Premium. The selection in the coming months will include the first seasons of FX’s “The Bear”, Lucasfilm’s “Andor,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” “The Kardashians,” “Lilo and Stitch: The Series” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

The two companies’ latest partnership comes as ITV is already the free-to-air home of Disney+’s “Renegade Nell” and the forthcoming “Under the Bridge.” ITV Studios is also the producer behind Disney+’s “Rivals” (Happy Prince), “Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes” (Etta Pictures in association with KDJ Productions), and the return of Britain’s original dating series “Blind Date” (So TV & Stellify Media).

“We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the U.K.’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films,” Disney Entertainment direct-to-consumer president Joe Early said in a statement.

“Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings,” ITV media and entertainment managing director Kevin Lygo added. “For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

ITV Commercial will sell the advertising against “A Taste of Disney+” on ITVX as as part of normal audience delivery, while Disney will sell “A Taste of ITVX” on Disney+’s Standard with Ads plan.