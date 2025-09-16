Disney, National Women’s Soccer League Expand Media Rights Deal for Twice as Many Games

ESPN and the National Women’s Soccer League have struck a supplemental media rights agreement that will expand the sports network’s coverage for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Under the terms of the agreement, ABC and ESPN will carry 16 more regular-season games each year, increasing the total number of NWSL matches available on Disney’s networks from 17 to 33 per season.

The deal includes the launch of NWSL’s “Match of the Week” series throughout the season on ABC or ESPN networks, as well as the live presentation of NWSL’s Decision Day games – eight matches played concurrently on the last match day of the season.

All “NWSL on ESPN” matches will be available on the ESPN app, ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service and through pay TV providers.

The supplemental agreement builds on Disney and the NWSL’s four-year media rights deal that was first announced back in 2023. ABC and ESPN will continue to present the league playoffs, featuring two quarterfinal matches and one semifinal match.

“The NWSL showcases some of the best athletes in the world,” ESPN programming and acquisition executive vice president Rosalyn Durant said in a statement. “We are proud to increase our commitment on ABC and ESPN, and to further elevate women’s sports and the athlete stories.”

It also comes as the NWSL set attendance and viewership records in 2025, with its audience across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 growing by 72% compared to 2024, per Nielsen.

“We are thrilled to build on our relationship with ABC and ESPN to deliver more NWSL action to fans,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman added. “This supplemental agreement underscores the growing demand for women’s soccer and ensures our players and clubs receive the visibility they deserve on some of the most prominent sports platforms.”

In addition to Disney, the NWSL’s media partners include CBS, Prime Video and Scripp Sports. The entire deal is valued at a total of $240 million through the 2027 season.