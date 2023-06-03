Walt Disney’s Pixar Eliminates 75 Jobs Including ‘Lightyear’ Execs 

Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios cut 75 positions last week, including two executives who worked on the financial disappointment “Lightyear,” Reuters reported Saturday.

Angus MacLane, director of the unsuccessful “Toy Story” spinoff and a 26-year animation veteran who was part of the creative team behind hits like “Toy Story 4” and “Coco,” was included in the cuts. Gayln Susman, a producer on the film who had been at Pixar since 1995, was also removed from her role.

“Lightyear” grossed just over $226 million worldwide at the box office when it was released last June, but cost $200 million to produce.

The cuts took place on May 23, according to Reuters, and are part of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s “strategic realignment” that he announced in February. The layoffs will cut 7,000 employees at the company as part of a cost-cutting effort across Disney’s key divisions. The company aims to cut $5.5 billion in costs. Disney employed roughly 223,000 people as of October, with Pixar making up about 1,200 of those jobs, according to Reuters.

Iger said in a memo to the company regarding the layoffs that the “final round” of cuts would begin before the beginning of the summer.

“The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly,” Iger said in the memo. “This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here.”