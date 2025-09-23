Disney+, Hulu, ESPN to Hike Prices Again in October

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN’s Select plan will get more expensive starting in October, with notifications rolling out to subscribers on Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

The changes are set to go into effect on Oct. 21 for new subscribers. Current subscribers will see the change on their first billing date on or after Oct. 21. The pricing changes will be as follows:

Disney+ with ads will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month

Disney+ Premium will increase by $3 to $18.99 per month and $30 to $189.99 per year.

Hulu with ads will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month and by $20 to $119.99 per year

ESPN Select will increase by $1 to $12.99 per month and $10 to $129.99 per year

The Disney+-Hulu bundle with ads will increase by $2 to $12.99 per month

The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select bundle will increase by $3 to $19.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

The Disney+ Premium, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle for legacy subscribers will increase by $3 to $24.99 per month

The Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max bundle will increase by $3 to $19.99 per month with ads and $32.99 per month without ads.

The Hulu with ads + Live TV, Disney+ with ads and ESPN Select with ads bundle will increase by $7 to $89.99 per month

The Hulu with ads + Live TV, Disney+ Premium (No Ads) and ESPN Select (With Ads) bundle will increase by $7 to $94.99 per month

The Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN Select (With Ads) bundle will increase by $4 to $99.99 per month

Hulu’s Live TV Only plan will increase by $7 to $88.99 per month

Pricing for Hulu Premium, ESPN Unlimited, the Disney+-Hulu Premium bundle will be unaffected.

The notification comes a day after Disney announced it would lift its indefinite suspension on Jimmy Kimmel over the late night host’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

The decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off of ABC’s airwaves prompted protests from writers and union members, calls to cancel Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions, and an open letter from the American Civil Liberties Union signed by over 400 artists condemning the move.

In a statement on Monday, Disney said it pulled Kimmel to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” adding that some of his comments were “ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company added.

An insider familiar with the matter tells TheWrap the price increases were planned well in advance of the situation with Kimmel and that the two moves are unrelated to each other.

“We regularly evaluate the business and when we increase prices, it is so that we can continue to invest in our content and our products,” the individual added.

As of the end of its third quarter of 2025, Disney reported a total of 207.4 million subscribers across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ had a total of 127.8 million subscribers. Hulu reported a total of 55.5 million subscribers, including 4.3 million Hulu + Live TV subscribers. ESPN+ ended the quarter with 24.1 million.