Disney Postpones Releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Antlers’

Disney has postponed the releases of “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” out of “an abundance of caution,” Disney announced Thursday.

“As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution. We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date,” Disney said in a statement.

“Mulan” was supposed to hit theaters March 27, while “The New Mutants” was scheduled for an April 3 release date, and “Antlers” was supposed to open April 17.

“Mulan” was tracking for an $80 million opening weekend even amid the coronavirus scare. Thousands of theaters across China remain closed due to the spread of the novel disease, taking a massive blow to the country’s exhibition industry as the lockdown began at the start of the lucrative Lunar New Year period.

On social media, “Mulan” director Niki Caro said, “our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by the virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

Other films have been affected by the coronavirus scare, including Universal’s “F9,” which was postponed for a year. “A Quiet Place 2” and “The Lovebirds” were cancelled,” and “No Time to Die,” the latest Bond entry, was postponed till November.

As of Thursday, the CDC reported 1,215 total cases in the United States, with 36 reported deaths.

A message from Mulan Director, Niki Caro.