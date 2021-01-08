Disney Promotes Tony Chambers to EVP of Theatrical Distribution

Disney has promoted Tony Chambers to serve as the executive vice president, theatrical distribution.

Chambers replaces Cathleen Taff in the role, who had been in the position since 2018 but is remaining with the company as president of production services, franchise management and multicultural engagement for Disney’s content group.

Chambers will report to Justin Connolly, the president of platform distribution, who reports to Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution.

Also Read: Disney Sets Major Reorganization Around Disney+

Disney recently announced a reorganization built around streaming and Disney+, which is headed up by Daniel to handle budget and distribution decisions. The distribution side now determines whether to send movies to theaters, Disney+ or Hulu, while the content team is focused on creating new product. The change comes as theaters have remained closed in major markets amid the pandemic and Disney has experimented with moving films to Disney+ or as premium video on demand releases, with “Mulan” being the first example and the upcoming “Raya and the Last Dragon” to follow the same model in March.

Chambers’ role will be to lead and integrate all domestic and international distribution across theatrical and home entertainment, which encompasses releases from Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century, Searchlight and Blue Sky Studios.

Chambers has been with The Walt Disney Company for more than 25 years, most recently leading studio distribution activities in EMEA and as Country Manager for TWDC in the UK/Ireland. He is currently based in the U.K.

Variety first reported the news.