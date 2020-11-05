Disney Pulls ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Free Guy’ From December Release
Both 20th Century titles are now unset
Brian Welk | November 5, 2020 @ 3:45 PM
Last Updated: November 5, 2020 @ 4:05 PM
Twentieth Century Studios
Disney has pulled both “Death on the Nile” with Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy,” both 20th Century Studios titles, from release this December, leaving the studio with no more major theatrical releases in 2020.
Both films were slated to open in December but are now unset. “Free Guy” was originally set for December 11, and “Death on the Nile” was set for December 18.
Disney’s Searchlight does have “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand set to open on December 4, but the next theatrical release for Disney or 20th Century Fox is “The King’s Man,” which is currently meant to open on February 12 after it too was pushed back.
This is the latest blow for the 2020 box office, in which numerous movies, not just Disney films, have either pushed way back into 2021 and given up on the 2020 box office or moved the films to streaming services, as Disney did with Pixar’s “Soul,” now opening Christmas on Disney+. Other films like “Black Widow” and 20th Century’s “West Side Story” have all also been bumped into 2020, and it remains to be seen when or how Disney will release both films in an already crowded 2021 calendar as uncertainty about theaters opening continues.
So what is remaining in theatrical release for December? Good question, though for now “Wonder Woman 1984” is still opening December 25, and Universal still has its Oscar player “News of the World” with Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengrass set for the same day.
Shawn Levy directs “Free Guy,” which stars Reynolds as a man who discovers he’s actually just a non-player character in a violent video game who breaks free from his routine existence and attempts to break free from the game. The film also stars Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.
“Death of the Nile,” which is directed and stars Branagh, is the follow-up to “Murder on the Orient Express” and stars Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in the crime and mystery film based on the Agatha Christie novel.
'West Side Story,' 'No Time to Die' and Other Films That Could've Been Oscar Contenders If They Opened in 2020 (Photos)
There's a lot of uncertainty in this year's Oscar race, with the ceremony pushed back until late April and an eligibility period that does not conform to a calendar year (the end date has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021). And yet the studio release slate for some of its biggest 2020 titles have shuffled so many times that many have wondered if there will even be enough viable Oscar contenders. We assure you there will be, but it won't be the films listed here, which removed from 2020's box office and could have a chance for 2022's awards. And there's still a few more movies opening late this year and in early 2021 ("News of the World," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday") that if, if moved, could shake up the race even further.
20th Century Studios/MGM/Warner Bros.
"West Side Story"
Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" figured to be a huge Oscar contender, considering that the original managed to win 10 Oscars back in 1961. But Disney moved its release back a full year to December 10, 2021 where it could still be an instant front runner.
20th Century Studios
"Dune"
Hopes were high that "Dune" could be an Oscar contender not just in the technical categories but in some of the major categories as well. Denis Villeneuve's last film "Blade Runner 2049" won two Oscars, including for Visual Effects and Cinematography by Roger Deakins, and he was nominated for Best Director for "Arrival." "Dune" though now opens October 1, 2021.
Warner Bros.
"In the Heights"
Jon M. Chu's musical take on Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" was a summer release and not necessarily an instant Oscar favorite early on in the year, but you figure the Golden Globes could throw it some love at the very least, but the film's release was also pushed back a full year till June 18, 2021.
Warner Bros.
"No Time to Die"
If nothing else, Billie Eilish's title track "No Time To Die" would've been a shoo-in for the Best Original Song race, but now Bond 25 is delayed yet again until April 2, 2021, after the eligibility period.
MGM
"Respect"
Jennifer Hudson likely would've been one of the Oscar contenders in the Best Actress race for her turn as Aretha Franklin in Liesl Tommy's biopic "Respect," but it will now open in August 2021 after first having a prime Christmas Day slot in 2020.
MGM
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
The good news for Disney is that a movie like Pixar's "Soul" can still be eligible for Oscars even though it's going straight to Disney+ this Christmas, but this film starring Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran was pushed back until March 12 and isn't expected to open in time to be eligible.
Disney
"Last Night in Soho"
While far from a sure thing, Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho," the director's first turn to drama, could've been recognized by awards, whether in the screenplay category or in some of the technical categories after "Baby Driver" wound up with three nominations. It was pushed back from a release this fall from Focus Features but will now open April 23, 2021.
Focus Features
"Earwig and The Witch"
The animation distributor GKIDS always manages to sneak a few titles into the Oscar race each year, and what could've been one of its big contenders is "Earwig and The Witch," from Hayao Miyazaki's son Goro and one of Studio Ghibli's first films in years. Similar release questions surround others GKIDS releases, including "On-Gaku: Our Sound" and "Lupin III: The First."
GKIDS/Studio Ghibli
"The French Dispatch"
Wes Anderson's film was a selection of Cannes 2020 but may ultimately premiere at the 2021 edition of Cannes, meaning that Anderson's journalistic anthology will have to skip this year's Oscars. His previous film "Isle of Dogs" was nominated for two Oscars and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" won four, but Searchlight also has another contender this year with "Nomadland."
Searchlight Pictures
1 of 10
Movies like “Dune,” “Respect” and “In the Heights” will have to wait until the 2021 awards race
