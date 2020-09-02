Disney+ Subscribers Can Watch ‘Mulan’ for No Extra Cost Starting Dec. 4

For those who don’t want to pay $30 to see “Mulan” on Disney+, there’s another option…though it will mean waiting another three months.

As first reported by The Verge, a help page on the Disney+ customer support website says that “Mulan” will be available for free to Disney+ subscribers starting on December 4. Before then, subscribers will have to purchase a “Premier Access” pass for $29.99 to see the film, which will be released this Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the film from its initial theatrical release date back in March.

“Mulan” will still be released theatrically in over a dozen countries that do not have Disney+, including China, over the next two weeks. But the decision to pull it from theaters earlier this summer was characterized by Disney CEO Bob Chapek as a last resort after a COVID-19 infection surge forced the studio to abandon plans for a rescheduled theatrical release in late July. The film’s revenue will now be driven by 90 days of PVOD sales, as well as revenue from new subscribers interested in the film.

More to come…