Disney Sets Searchlight’s ‘Super Troopers 3’ for August 2026

Disney has set the release of Searchlight Pictures’ “Super Troopers 3” for August 7, 2026, as part of a slate shuffle that also included the move of the second “Simpsons” movie to September 2027.

In addition, Marvel Studios will re-release its highest grossing film, “Avengers: Endgame,” on September 25, 2026 ahead of the next installment in the series, “Avengers: Doomsday,” at the end of the year. Disney has also moved the 50th anniversary re-release of “Star Wars: A New Hope” from April 2027 to February of that year.

Released in 2001 by Fox Searchlight, “Super Troopers” was written by and stars the New York comedy troupe Broken Lizard, with founder Jay Chandrasekar as director. The film follows a team of Vermont state troopers as they feud with local police in the fictional town of Spurbury.

Grossing $23.2 million, “Super Troopers” became a cult hit and spawned a 2018 sequel in which the troopers get into a border feud with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Chandrasekar is set to return as director for the third installment, with fellow Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske also returning to write and star.

