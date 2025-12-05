Disney Sets Searchlight’s ‘Super Troopers 3’ for August 2026

The studio also set re-releases for “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Avengers: Endgame” and moved the next “Simpsons” movie to September 2027

Super Troopers 2 Searchlight
"Super Troopers 2" (Searchlight)

Disney has set the release of Searchlight Pictures’ “Super Troopers 3” for August 7, 2026, as part of a slate shuffle that also included the move of the second “Simpsons” movie to September 2027.

In addition, Marvel Studios will re-release its highest grossing film, “Avengers: Endgame,” on September 25, 2026 ahead of the next installment in the series, “Avengers: Doomsday,” at the end of the year. Disney has also moved the 50th anniversary re-release of “Star Wars: A New Hope” from April 2027 to February of that year.

Released in 2001 by Fox Searchlight, “Super Troopers” was written by and stars the New York comedy troupe Broken Lizard, with founder Jay Chandrasekar as director. The film follows a team of Vermont state troopers as they feud with local police in the fictional town of Spurbury.

Grossing $23.2 million, “Super Troopers” became a cult hit and spawned a 2018 sequel in which the troopers get into a border feud with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Chandrasekar is set to return as director for the third installment, with fellow Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske also returning to write and star.

More to come…

SAG-AFTRA Headquarters in Los Angeles
Read Next
SAG-AFTRA Says Netflix's WBD Deal 'Raises Many Serious Questions,' Must Lead to More Production

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments