Disney Television Studios Delays Production on All Pilots for at Least 3 Weeks

Disney Television Studios has postponed production on essentially all of its broadcast pilots by at least three weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The studio group, which includes ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox Television, has also suspended production “Grey’s Anatomy” and Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha.” Many of the studios’ other currently-airing shows, including ABC’s “Modern Family” and “black-ish,” have already wrapped for the season.

The 16 affected pilots are “Adopted,” “The Big Leap,” “The Big Sky,” “The Brides,” “Harlem’s Kitchen,” “Home Economics,” “Kids Matter Now,” “My Village,” “Ordinary Joe,” “Prospect,” “Rebel,” “Thirtysomthing(else),” “Valley Trash,” “Work Wife,” “Wreckage” and the untitled comedy from Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Dozens of other shows have made a similar move to suspend or delay production as health officials increasingly warn against large gatherings where the coronavirus might easily be spread.

On Thursday, NBCUniversal hit the pause button on 35 shows currently in production, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “New Amsterdam” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” ViacomCBS’s collection of TV studios have also moved to suspend production on several of its ongoing shows.

See a complete list of TV delays and shutdowns here.