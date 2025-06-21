Disney to Bring ‘Tron: Ares’ to Comic-Con’s Hall H | Exclusive

Following its CinemaCon presentation, Disney will bring “Tron: Ares” to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, The Wrap has exclusively learned.

The sequel, directed by Joaquim Rønning (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”), follows a program called Ares (Jared Leto) who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

The third film in the “Tron” franchise, which began way back in 1982, arrives this Oct. 10. It is currently unknown if Leto will be in attendance since nine women have accused him of inappropriate conduct in an exposé published by Air Mail, including a strong denial from unnamed reps for the actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman.

In addition to Leto as Ares, the cast also includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and, of course, Bridges as Kevin Flynn, the creator of the computerized world of Tron.

Following in the footsteps of electronic music pioneer Wendy Carlos and French duo Daft Punk (nee Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo), the music for “Tron: Ares” was crafted by composers and Nine Inch Nails principals Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Reznor and Ross have provided iconic scores for movies like “The Social Network,” “Soul,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and, most recently, Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.”

Rønning, who takes over for director Joseph Kosinski, said in an official statement, “Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.” Rønning is a Disney regular who has also directed “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Young Woman and the Sea” for the studio.