Craig Erwich, who oversees ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals for Disney, is one of three TV executives receiving expanded leadership roles at Disney General Entertainment.

The changes include the promotions of Erwich to president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals; Shannon Ryan to president, Marketing, Disney General Entertainment; and Eric Schrier to the role of president, Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment. All three will report to chairman of Disney General Entertainment Dana Walden.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that — the best,” Walden said. “These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen. Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

Erwich will add Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals to his oversight. He has overseen the Hulu Originals brand since 2014. Show developed under his leadership include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” Abbott Elementary,” “The Kardashians” and more.

As president of Marketing, Disney General Entertainment, Shannon Ryan will expand her in-house marketing agency to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. Since 2020, Ryan has led an internal agency responsible for the marketing and publicity of shows from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Disney Television Studios. These hit series include “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Dropout” and more.

In his new role, Eric Schrier moves over from FX, where he was president of FX Entertainment, to take on a newly created position. As president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment, he will be leveraging his experience built over two decades at FX with highly respected Chairman of FX and FX Productions John Landgraf. Shows developed under his leadership include “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Americans,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo” and more.

With these changes, Bryan Noon will be exiting his role as president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television but will stay onboard through a transition period. Noon joined Disney from Netflix in 2021.