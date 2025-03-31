‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Conjures Up Season 2 at Disney

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” is conjuring up a second season for Disney Channel and Disney+, with production set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

Set after the events of the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel original “Wizards of Waverly Place” that concluded in 2012, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows the adult Justin Russo who is trying to lead a normal, non-magical life alongside his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. But when his sister Alex brings Billie, a young wizard, to his house, Justin realizes that he is not quite finished with the magical world as he takes on the role of mentor while balancing his everyday responsibilities.

David Henrie reprises his role as Justin, while Selena Gomez guest stars as Alex. Newcomers include Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of ‘Wizards’ fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!,” Henrie said in a statement. “So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

The first episode of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” became the most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+, driving 3.2 million views globally in its first 12 days.

It has also amassed over 2.3 million views and 320,000 hours to date on the Disney Channel YouTube, more than 294 million total impressions and over 23 million engagements across the show’s social medial handles, as well as the Disney Channel and Disney+ accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook as of March 28.

Henrie and Gomez executive produce the series alongside Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin and writers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald.

All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now on Disney+