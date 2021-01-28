Disney XD’s ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ to End With Season 3

Disney XD’s “Big Hero 6: The Series” will conclude with the currently airing third season, the network announced Thursday.

The final run of episodes will begin airing Monday, Feb. 1, with the series finale set to air on Feb. 15.

The finale, titled “Krei-oke Night / The Mascot Upshot,” will see Krei enlisting Big Hero 6 to help launch his latest invention, a karaoke machine, in the first half. The second half sees the mascots deciding to add a new member to their family, presenting Hiro with an opportunity to defeat them once and for all.

The decision to end the series comes on the heels of last year’s announcement that a new “Big Hero 6” spinoff series is in the works at Disney+. “Baymax!” will be among Disney Animation’s first-ever original series and is slated for a 2022 premiere.

Based on the 2016 film, “Big Hero 6: The Series” was designed as a continuation of story of tech genius Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax (Scott Adsit). Additional voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, and Brooks Wheelan as Fred.

“Kim Possible” producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi are executive producers on the series, which is a production of Disney Television Animation.

EW first reported the news.