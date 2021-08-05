zenia mucha

Zenia Mucha (center), (clockwise from top left) Chris Ender, Jen Psaki Alannah Hall-Smith and Paul Roeder (Photos by Getty Images; Walt Disney Co.)

Inside Disney’s Search to Replace Zenia Mucha: Does a New Era Demand a New Kind of Communications Chief?

by | August 5, 2021 @ 6:03 AM

”The Disney we know now is not the Disney of 10 or 15 years ago,“ says one Hollywood media expert

Scarlett Johansson has thrown Disney into a full-on PR crisis by suing the entertainment giant over the release of “Black Widow,” and by a luck of timing, the entertainment giant is short one communications leader.

Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha, tough enough to have earned such nicknames as “The Warrior Princess” and “Director of Revenge,” has announced she’ll depart in early 2022 after 20 years in the powerful role overseeing a team of 500 people. That makes the longtime and well-compensated executive a lame duck at a time when Disney badly needs expert media guidance.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Netflix’s Slice of US Subscription Streaming Pie Has Shrunk 19% in 2 Years | Chart
Simone Biles

Simone Biles’s Bronze-Medal Win Vaults NBC’s Olympics Coverage Past 17 Million Viewers
Moana

Disney Animation Launches Studio in Vancouver, Will Start Work With ‘Moana’ Musical Series
disneyland

Disneyland Passes Are Back With Lower Prices But Fewer Available Dates
reese witherspoon

Hello, Money: Hollywood Questions Reese Witherspoon’s $900 Million Hello Sunshine Deal
Roadrunner A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Will Anthony Bourdain’s AI Voice Lead to ‘Slippery Slope’ of Deepfakes in Hollywood?
Kevin Mayer Reese Witherspoon Tom Staggs

Why Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Think Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Is Worth $900 Million
Jungle Cruise

‘Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson’s Star Power and 5 More Lessons From a Stormy Box Office Launch
Bob Chapek Bob Iger

Inside Disney: How the Bob Iger-Bob Chapek Rift Led to the ScarJo Blunder
Black Widow with (clockwise) Marvel President Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit and Disney Brand ‘Carnage': Is CEO Bob Chapek to Blame?
how did natasha get away at the end of black widow

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit: Time’s Up Calls Disney’s Response a ‘Gendered Character Attack’