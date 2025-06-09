‘Monsters Inc.’ Ride to Close at Disney’s California Adventure After 20 Years

Disneyland shared it will close its Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley ride, 20 years after the attraction opened at its California Adventure theme park.

The park did not disclose an exact closing date in its announcement this week but noted it will be in the beginning of next year. The ride will be replaced with a newly imagined “Avatar” area that will be separate from the existing Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. Construction is set to begin in Fall 2026.

Disneyland is also adding 6,000 parking spaces and additional areas for shuttle and rideshare pickups as part of its plans to improve parking and traffic flow.

A new “Coco” attraction will also be added to the Pixar Animation Studios area near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier. Construction on this project will begin later this year.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! is described as a “wild taxi ride with familiar scare-acters” and is open to riders of any height. Riders help the movie’s heroes find a human child (Boo from the films) who is loose in Monstropolis.

In August 2024, Florida’s Walt Disney World announced plans for the park’s first-ever “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land. “Monsters Inc.” star Billy Crystal was onhand to make the announcement in person at D23. “Humans will be in Monstropolis. Did you clear that with HR?” Crystal joked. Crystal then sang a version of “If I Didn’t Have You,” his song with John Goodman from “Monsters, Inc.”

“In this new land, humans have been invited to Monstropolis. As part of this experience you’re going to tour the Laugh Factory,” Disney Experiences head Josh D’Amaro revealed.

The land includes a “Monsters, Inc.” rollercoaster, the first suspended coaster at any Disney park.