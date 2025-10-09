Disneyland Guest Dies After Riding Haunted Mansion Attraction

A 60-year-old Disneyland guest died Monday after riding the theme park’s Haunted Mansion attraction, TheWrap has learned.

Disneyland officials confirmed to TheWrap that on Oct. 6 a guest required medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital.

“Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department said in an emailed statement to media. “Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived.”

TMZ reported that the female guest was found unresponsive on the ride Monday night at around 6:30 p.m. PST. The unidentified women was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time of publishing, the woman’s cause of death is unknown, but police suspected an “unfortunate medical episode.” The Haunted Mansion ride was determined to be operating as intended and reopened shortly after the incident.

The woman’s death comes nearly one month after a 32-year-old man named Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died from “multiple blunt impact injuries” following his ride on the Stardust Racers at Universal’s new Florida theme park.