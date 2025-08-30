Disney’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event Sets Summer 2026 Return

Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is officially making its return in summer 2026, and will it be bringing back beloved events like D23 Day at Disneyland.

It all kicks off on Aug. 14 through Aug. 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California, and will be hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center. Tickets will be available for purchase in Spring 2026.

The Official Disney Fan Club shares the news just as Destination D23 started up on Saturday. While there was a smaller-scale event held in 2025, this will be return of the full event with “expo” removed from its title.

“D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event offers fans from around the globe a chance to experience the very best in storytelling and innovation in a way that only Disney can deliver,” Head of The Official Disney Fan Club Michael Vargo, said in a media statement. “We can’t wait to bring them a truly unforgettable event.”

In addition to the return of D23 Day at Disneyland, D23 Angel Stadium will also make a comeback, and fans will have the opportunity to participate in a series of activations and events.

Leading up to the major event are some Halloween season goodies, as Disney will once again host its D23 Spotlight Series, which will feature Halloween “Boo-nanza,” a Spooktacular event with Walt Disney Imagineering in Orlando and a December celebration of “Percy Jackson” and “The Olympians” Season 2.

Other upcoming events include Walt’s Los Angeles tour, the corporation’s all-day, immersive experience for D23 Gold Members. Disney will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of “A Goofy Movie” through its D23 On the Road activation bringing a unique moviegoing experience to fans in more than 20 cities across the country.



