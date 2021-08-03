Disney+’s Female-Led ‘Doogie Howser’ Series Gets Premiere Date (Video)

Disney+ has set a premiere date for its “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” its female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser.”

The series will premiere on Sept. 8. Disney+ also revealed the series’ title sequence featuring a new rendition of the iconic “Doogie Howser, M.D.” theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and world renown ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee will play the 16-year-old wunderkind doctor, with Elizabeth Perkins and “Mulan” star Jason Scott Lee as her parents. The series also stars Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother (Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life.

The show ran for four seasons on ABC, from 1989-1993, and was created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Bochco died in 2018; his widow, Dayna, and son, Jesse, will executive produce the reboot alongside Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.