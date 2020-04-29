D.J. Caruso is in post-production on an adaptation of the classic Francine Rivers romance novel “Redeeming Love” that is a co-production from Pure Flix Entertainment, the faith-based distributor announced Wednesday.

“Redeeming Love” stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Logan Marshall-Green, Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev and Eric Dane and completed its principal photography in March in Cape Town just before much of the world started seeing shutdowns due the coronavirus.

Pure Flix produced the film with Nthibah Pictures and Mission Pictures International with “I Can Only Imagine” producers Cindy Bond and Simon Swart re-teaming on the project. The producers are in conversations with distribution partners and are eyeing a Spring 2021 theatrical release.

“Redeeming Love” is set in California and Boston during the Gold Rush Era of the 1850s. Though the film itself is described as not a faith-based adaptation, the book is a more contemporary retelling of the biblical book of Hosea. The story centers on Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

Rivers’ book is a long-time best-seller dating back to its publication in 1991, having sold over three million copies and been published in more than 30 languages.

The project is an unusual one for Caruso, who is known for films such as “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Eagle Eye,” I Am Number Four” and “Disturbia,” but he said he fell in love with the characters and the story when his wife introduced him to the novel.

“While many are victims of horrible circumstances that will haunt them forever, some characters are able to overcome the pain, the sorrow and the brutality to discover how remarkable they truly are,” Caruso said in a statement. “Angel’s journey reminds us that healing happens through love and acceptance, never through judgment or force.”

“Redeeming Love” is produced by Cindy Bond through her Mission Pictures International label, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn through their Nthibah Pictures production banner and Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pure Flix Entertainment. The executive producers are Francine Rivers and Roma Downey through LightWorkers.

Caruso is also attached to direct “xXx 4,” first announced back in 2018.

Francine Rivers is represented by Browne & Miller Literary Associates and IPG. Caruso, Marshall-Green, Dobrev and Dane are represented by CAA. Cowen is represented by Paradigm and LINK Entertainment. Lewis is represented by Independent Talent. Janssen is represented by ICM Partners.