D.J. Hernandez, the brother of late football star Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week in Bristol, Connecticut, after allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN headquarters with a note condemning the media, TMZ reported on Monday.

Aaron played for the New England Patriots until he was arrested for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2017, he was found dead in his cell, mere days after he was acquitted of a separate double homicide. His death was ruled a suicide.

Netflix released the true crime docuseries “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” in January 2020. Aaron’s trials and conviction received considerable news coverage, including on ESPN.

According to the outlet, Dennis Hernandez arrived via Uber and after not being admitted to the company’s campus, threw a white plastic bag with a brick in it. It also contained a handwritten note that read: “To all media outlets, it’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a wold wide leader, maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up.” It was signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

According to police records, the 36-year-old was arrested on breach of peace second-degree and is set to appear in court on April 13.

TMZ reports he’s also due in court on April 6 for a separate incident in Cheshire, Connecticut, on March 8. According to the arrest warrant, his mother asked that he be mentally evaluated after he tried to charge $7,000 on her credit card. Police determined he was having a bipolar episode and he

was committed to Bristol Hospital. He was also charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and failure to obey a traffic control signal at the time.

Reps for ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.