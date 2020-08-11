DL Hughley to Star in Cedric the Entertainer-Produced Comedy ‘Johnson’ at Bounce TV

Network also picks up hair salon series starring Vivica A. Fox and true crime docuseries “Dying to Be Famous”

| August 11, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
D.L. Hughley

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

A Cedric the Entertainer-produced comedy starring D.L. Hughley is one of three new original series picked up by Bounce TV,  the network announced Tuesday.

“Johnson,” produced by Cedric the Entertainer via his “A Bird & A Bird Entertainment” company, revolves around a group of lifelong best friends — all named Johnson. Hughley will star in the single-camera comedy, which will navigate all aspects of the world from the perspective of Black men.

The multi-platform network has also picked up “Secrets of the Salon” starring Vivica A. Fox, which chronicles the lives, loves, relationships and daily web of gossip that finds its way into an Atlanta hair salon. “Secrets of the Salon” will be produced by “Saints & Sinners” producers Swirl Films.

Also Read: Bounce TV Pulls 'The Cosby Show' From Schedule Following New Bill Cosby Guilty Verdicts (Exclusive)

Among the upcoming unscripted projects at the network are the true-crime docuseries “Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery” in November and the U.S. premiere of “Killing Michael Jackson” next month.

“Dying to Be Famous” follows “the extraordinary story, and mysterious death, of Ryan Singleton, a 24-year old aspiring model and film producer, who sets out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends,” according to the network. “His dreams of stardom turn into a tragic nightmare when he is found dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.”

“Killing Michael Jackson” is described as a “ground-breaking documentary special, featuring never-before-seen images of that fateful day.” It is told through the eyes of detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith, all three of whom were involved in the investigation that ultimately lead to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray.

Returning original programming at Bounce includes Season 7 of “In the Cut,” the fifth season and a newly announced mid-seasons movie for “Saints & Sinners,” as well as the 2020 Bounce Trumpet Awards honoring “the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others.”

