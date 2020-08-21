CNN Sweeps All 4 Nights of DNC in Key Demo Ratings

CNN won all four nights of the Democratic National Convention in the key demo while MSNBC swept total viewers

CNN won all four nights of the Democratic National Convention in the advertiser-covered age demographic of 25 to 54, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In the demo on Thursday night from 10 p.m. ET to 11:15 p.m. ET, the time period all three major cable news networks took the event live, CNN brought in 1.7 million demo viewers. MSNBC, which swept total viewers for the four nights, took in 1.2 million average viewers between 25 and 54 while Fox News averaged 639,000.

In total viewers, MSNBC was first for the fourth straight night, bringing in an average of 6.1 million. CNN came next with an average of 5.6 million, followed by Fox News with almost 3 million total viewers.

For the fourth night of the DNC during the previous election in 2016, CNN was the clear winner in total average viewers, pulling in 7.8 million from 10 p.m. to 11, according to Nielsen data from Showbuzz Daily. Next was MSNBC, which brought in 5.3 million total average viewers in that hour in 2016. Fox News averaged 3.1 million.

Thursday night, viewers watched Biden give his official acceptance speech and appear alongside wife Dr. Jill Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. They also saw actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and comedian Sarah Cooper show up to offer their support for the Democratic ticket.