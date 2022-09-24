Considering it's taking of inspiration from horror maestro Alfred Hitchcock, a loaded cast including Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself Sarah Michelle Gellar, a sugary soundtrack and a climactic plot twist and ending, it doesn’t seem like Netflix’s “Do Revenge” needs much more to solidify its status at the top of the high school film food chain. But add the fluorescent fashion choices for everyone onscreen, and this movie literally wears its popularity status on its sleeve.
Starring "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes and "Stranger Things" breakout Maya Hawke, who together show off quite the wardrobe range, “Do Revenge” follows this duo when their characters unite to swap enemies and take down each other’s bullies. "Euphoria" scene-stealer Austin Abrams plays one of these wrongdoers — Max Broussard, and we’ll leave it to you to watch to find out who turns out to be the other enemy. For now, we will focus on the film’s fashion, spoiler-free.
We’ve decided to shout out seven outfits (plus an honorable mention) from “Do Revenge” and rank them from worst to best:
Netflix
Honorable Mention - Clicquey Sweatshirts
The Gen Z version of wearing pink on Wednesdays comes in this film in the form of matching silky sweatshirts in different colors. Eleanor’s life changes when she is gifted with a light blue one at her surprise birthday party that Rosehill’s elite — Max, Elliot, Meghan, Montana and Tara — plan for her. It’s their own kind of status symbol, and we’re here for it.
Netflix
School Uniforms
Those who grow up going to private school enjoy the security and limits of an imposed dress code. Many can appreciate the choices being narrowed down for them so they don't have to scramble for new outfits every day. But Rosehill’s school uniform is on another level. The pastel purples and greens for both guys and girls makes us appreciate the prep school vibes even more. Plus, at least for the girls, the skirts and berets and bowties are intermixable thanks to the tones of the colors. And the skirt or the slacks can pair with any shoe! Of course, the uniforms aren’t the best clothing ensembles on this list, but we had to shout them out.
Netflix
Ivy Acceptance Party Formal Attire
Slicked back hair and a twist of fate combine well with these darker, sleeker outfits, compared to the bright hues and floral patterns seen in the film's daytime scenes. Drea (Mendes) rocks any color, but her sparkly blue dress pairs well with the shadowy night she is about to attend with Eleanor. Eleanor (Hawke) wears any bright color well, and her orange pantsuit says no differently. Let’s not forget those important “double assurance” video cameras disguised as clip-on broaches!
Netflix
Eleanor’s Pool Party Fit
Case in point with the bright colors for Eleanor aka Nosy Nora: this pink pool cover pops on her, and those dangly stacked flower earrings pair super well with it. Bucket hats have become staples in the wardrobes of the cool kids, so naturally she sports a white one. Plus, she knows that no look is complete without some funky shades to match.
Netflix
Eleanor’s Boardwalk Moment with Gabbi
This interesting combination of dark floral shirt and bright yellow shorts makes it high up on the list. Also shoutout to Gabbi’s (Talia Ryder) outfits because they are cute, sporty and totally her. She does not give a you-know-what, and her fashion reflects that.
Netflix
Drea’s ‘Post Revenge’ Outfit
Again, Drea can make anything look good, but her fluffy pastel look after she rights all of the wrongs done to her and sits in the headmaster’s (Sarah Michelle Gellar) office to receive the news that she has been accepted to Yale makes the candy-colored look she wears that much more sweet.
Netflix
Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman's Getups (Fay the Lizard)
Let's not forget Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman's red carpet-ready looks throughout the film! Fay the Lizard stars as Eleanor's (Maya Hawke) emotional support bearded dragon, and she slays.
Netflix
Farm Girl Fits
When Drea and Eleanor discover Carissa’s (Ava Capri) clandestine drug plants growing in the school farm’s greenhouse, Eleanor’s floral overalls take the cake, along with the matching gardening hat and yellow crop top T-shirt underneath. Drea’s outfit, while not as practical for a day of farming, screams weekend. Purple and yellow once more for the win.