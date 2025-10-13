‘Doc Martin’ Star Martin Clunes Books Guest Arc on Fox Adaptation ‘Best Medicine’

Martin Clunes, the star of ITV’s “Doc Martin,” is set to make a guest appearance in Fox’s adaptation “Best Medicine.”

Clunes will portray Martin’s (Josh Charles) father, Dr. Robert Best, who is described as an accomplished, headstrong gastroenterologist whose abrasive demeanor makes Martin look practically cozy by comparison.

“Estranged from his sister Sarah (Annie Potts), Robert’s surprise visit to Port Wenn puts everyone on edge,” the logline states. “But underneath his snobby, stone-cold exterior, he’s hiding a few secrets of his own … that could turn Martin’s new life upside down, and force him to confront his past.”

“Best Medicine,” which is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment, is executive produced by Ben Silverman (“The Office,” U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (“Stick”), Howard T. Owens (“Stick”), Liz Tuccillo (“Sex and the City”), Mark Crowdy (“Doc Martin”) and Philippa Braithwaite (“Doc Martin”). It was originally produced in the U.K. by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

In addition to his title role in the ITV series, Clunes’ notable credits include Gary in BBC’s “Men Behaving Badly,” which earned him a BAFTA for Best Comedy Performance and a British Comedy Award for Top TV Comedy Actor. He also appeared in “No Place Like Home,” “All at No 20,” “The Harry Enfield Show” and “The Smell of Reeves & Mortimer.”

Other TV credits include “Doctor Who,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” “Lorna Doone,” “A is for Acid,” “Goodbye Mr. Chips,” “William and Mary,” “The Town,” “A Mothers Son,” Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in Buffalo Pictures’ adaptation of Julian Barnes’ book Arthur & George and DCI Colin Sutton in ITV’s “Manhunt,” “Manhunt: The Night Stalker” and “Out There.”

His film credits include “Carry on Columbus,” “The Russia House,” “Saving Grace,” “The Acid House Trilogy” and the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love,” in which he won a Screen Actors Guild of America award for his portrayal of Richard Burbage. He can next be seen opposite Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights” directed by Emerald Fennell.

Clunes is repped by Samira Higham at Independent Talent Group.