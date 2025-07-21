‘Doc’ Season 2 Sets September Premiere at Fox, Shares First Look at Felicity Huffman’s Character | Video

“Doc” is gearing up to return for Season 2 this fall, with Felicity Huffman joining the staff alongside Molly Parker and the gang.

The Fox medical drama will return for its 22-episode Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23 and welcome Huffman as Dr. Joan Ridley, former med school professor of Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker.) A trailer for the upcoming season teased Joan’s debut, saying with a stern voice that “every path comes with a price.” Perhaps the most shocking moment of the teaser comes at the end, when Amy shares at least one bit of her memory may be coming back.

Season 2 follows as Amy continues to rebuild her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. The series also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Emmy winner Felicity Huffman joins the drama in a series regular role as Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy’s med school professor and early mentor — and the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital.

“Doc” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Erwin Stoff, Russell Fine, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Carol Barbee, and David Foster also serve as executive producers. The show is inspired by a true story and is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, “Doc — Nelle tue mani,” which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company.

“Doc” Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.