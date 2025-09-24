We’re not a doctor, but we are here to give you the news that Season 2 of “Doc” has officially arrived.

Dr. Amy is getting closer and closer to regaining some of her memory following her tragic car accident. However, her challenges aren’t stopping her from working towards her goal of being reinstated as her hospital’s chief. But Dr. Amy has another barrier to overcome: series newcomer Felicity Huffman comes in as Dr. Amy’s replacement as Westside Hospital’s chief of internal medicine, Dr. Joan Ridley.

She’s Dr. Amy’s former mentor and med school professor, and she appears to be one of the few people who’s doubting the lengths Dr. Amy should go to recover, but medicine is her true love and she’ll stop at nothing to earn her title back .

“Doc” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Erwin Stoff, Russell Fine, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Carol Barbee, and David Foster also serve as executive producers. The show is inspired by a true story and is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, “Doc — Nelle tue mani,” which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company.

Check out the viewing details below.

When does “Doc” premiere?

Season 2 of “Doc” had a special Sunday premiere on Sept. 14, but it returns for a second airing of Episode 201 on Tuesday, Sept. 23, in its regular timeslot at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

Yes, Season 2 of “Doc” will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+ after they air on Fox.

When do new episodes air?

After the repeat airing of episode 201, new episodes of “Doc” will air every Tuesday on Fox at 9:00-10:00 ET/PT, with the second episode of Season 2 airing on Sept. 30.

“Doc” Season 2 episode release schedule:

Season 2 of “Doc” will have 22 episodes. The series aired a special preview on Sunday, Sept. 14, but the season continues on Tuesday. Check out the release schedule for the first half of the season. We’ll be back with more updates once the show’s winter hiatus is over.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Her Heart” — Tuesday, Sept. 14/23.

Season 2, Episode 2: “Delusions of Grandeur” — Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Season 2, Episode 3: “New Blood” — Tuesday, Oct. 7

Season 2, Episode 4: “Something to Prove” — Tuesday, Oct. 14

Season 2, Episode 5: “Tightrope” — Tuesday, Oct. 21

Season 2, Episode 6: “Saints and Sinners” — Tuesday, Oct. 28

Season 2, Episode 7: “Shock to the Heart” — Tuesday, Nov. 4

Season 2, Episode 8: “What I Did for Love” — Tuesday, Nov. 11

What is “Doc” about?

Here’s Fox’s description of “Doc” Season 2: “The second season of ‘Doc’ follows powerhouse physician Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) as she continues to rebuild her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. No longer Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital, Amy must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships, and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know.

This emotionally charged, life-altering-and-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Emmy Award winner Felicity Huffman joins the drama in a series regular role as Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy Larsen’s med school professor and early mentor – and the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital. “

Who’s in the cast?

The “Doc” cast includes Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, Patrick Walker, Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, Erwin Stoff and Judith McCreary. In Season 2, Felicity Huffman joins the cast.

Are more episodes on the way?

Absolutely, “Doc” will air the first portion of the season before it hits its hiatus. More episodes will be on the way once the show returns from its winter break.

Watch the trailer