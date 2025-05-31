Former ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Crewmembers Sue Disney Over Alleged ‘Campaign of Sexual Harassment’ on Set

Former “Doctor Odyssey” crewmembers sued 20th Television and Disney Friday over alleged sexual harassment on set of the medical dramedy.

Caroline Mack, Alicia Haverland and Ava Steinbrenner alleged that they were targets of a “unchecked campaign of sexual harassment” at the hands of their supervisor. The three women reported to assistant prop master Tyler Patton and accused him of bombarding them with unwanted sexual comments and inappropriate touching.

The former crewmembers said that they were fired after complaining about the alleged misconduct. Patton’s supervisor was his wife Tammie Patton. The three women claimed that they have been blacklisted from working on 20th and Disney productions since.

The lawsuit goes on to detail a work culture in which Tyler and his male colleagues frequently commented on their sexual preferences, waiting for the reactions from the women around them. It also specifically outlines a time when Tyler told one of the plaintiffs to “swallow the cum before you talk.”

The complaint also claimed that Tyler texted pornographic materials, groped female coworker’s butts and gave lingering hugs. One incident outlined in the complaint the plaintiffs recalled a time when Tyler texted the entire props department, including his wife, a fake news story about former President Joe Biden that directed people to a website showing a nude photograph of a man’s erect penis.

The assistant props master then allegedly exclaimed, “If I wasn’t f–king the boss, I’d be fired.” Mack filed a formal human resources incident report after this incident of misconduct.

Tyler was later fired after the complaint was issued, but the plaintiffs noted that his wife Tammie then started to retaliate against them by threatening their own jobs and assigning them meaningless tasks.

Shortly after Tyler’s removal, 20th Television laid off the entire Props Deparment and hired a new team, which the plaintiffs claim was “to avoid having to deal with any remaining employee-relations issues tied to Tyler Patton’s and Tammie Patton’s misconduct.”

Tyler had previously been involved in a sexual harassment case with Universal Network Television on the set of “House.”

20th and Disney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Doctor Odyssey” premiered on ABC in September 2024. It has not yet been picked up for a second season.