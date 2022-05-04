Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)
Back in “Doctor Strange” (2016), we meet a very arrogant and full-of-himself Stephen Strange, whose cockiness stems from his talent as one of the top surgeons in the country. After a car crash leaves his hands injured to the point that he can no longer operate, he journeys to Kamar-Taj in the hopes of healing his hands, but gets pulled into a much deeper life calling. Strange now serves as a Sorcerer Supreme, one of the guardians of the universe from dimensional threats, and since his survival of the blip, Thanos and more, Strange’s most recent activity included helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) sort his identity crisis that came about in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In helping him with a risky spell, Dr. Strange opened up the multiverse, and in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” he faces the consequences of doing that, but not alone.
Cumberbatch is known for playing Khan in "Star Trek Into Darkness" (2013), Little Charles Aiken in “August: Osage County” (2013), Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game” (2014), Sherlock Holmes in the series “Sherlock” (2010-2017) and most recently Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog” (2021).