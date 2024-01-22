Christopher Eccleston Recalls Upsetting Experience Filming Sex Scene: ‘An A-list Actress Implied I Was Copping a Feel’

Christopher Eccleston, known for his roles in hit shows like “Doctor Who” and most recently “True Detective,” opened up about an unsettling experience filming an intimate scene earlier in his career.

“I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me,” Eccleston said in an interview with The Independent.

Eccleston added that he was “fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it. But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”

Eccleston emphatically denies inappropriately touching her, instead attributing her accusation to an abuse of her power.

Eccleston said: “I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person. It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things… that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it.”

Eccleston is currently recurring on the fourth season of “True Detective” called “Night Country,” where he plays Jodie Foster’s boss. His other credits include “Shallow Grave,” “28 Days Later” and “Thor: The Dark World.”