‘Doctor Who’ and BBC End Disney+ Partnership After 2 Seasons

Disney+ is leaving the TARDIS. After partnering with BBC on “Doctor Who” for two seasons, the streamer will no longer be involved in the sci-fi staple.

However, a Christmas special from Russell T. Davies is reportedly in the works with a 2026 premiere date. Plans for a new season of the British action adventure series are in the works.

“We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea.’ The BBC remains fully committed to ‘Doctor Who,’ which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026,” Lindsay Salt, director of drama at BBC, said. “We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

