‘Doctor Who’ Spin-Off ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea’ Heads to Disney+

“Doctor Who” is getting some friends.

Disney Branded Television and the BBC have jointly announced “The War Between the Land and the Sea,” an all-new spin-off of the classic British sci-fi series, at San Diego Comic Con. The five-part series is set to star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (already a Disney+ mainstay thanks to her role on “Loki”) alongside returning “Doctor Who” cast members Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (as Colonel Ibrahim). Zounds!

The official synopsis reads: “When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.”

“The War Between the Land and the Sea” was created by current “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies, who wrote the new series with Pete McTighe.

If you’re wondering who the “fearsome and ancient species” is, it’s the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains who first appeared in the 1972 and were most recently seen in 2022.

Davies said in an official statement, “I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.“

Since “Doctor Who” returned, in earnest, in 2005, there have been several spin-off series, including “Torchwood,” which ran for 41 episodes beginning in 2006; “The Sarah Jane Adventures,” aimed at a younger audience and focusing on one of the Doctor’s earlier companions; the animated/live-action hybrid “K-9;” and “Class,” which was set at a classic “Doctor Who” location.

Filming begins next month and will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, director of two “Doctor Who” season one episodes: “73 Yards” and “Dot and Bubble.” The series will air exclusively on Disney+ where available and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.